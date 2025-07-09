One of Lancashire’s best-known events is back on this weekend.

The Great Eccleston Show - which dates back more than 170 years and is famous for tractor-pulling - runs on Saturday and Sunday at The Showground, off Garstang Road.

The event is a showcase for every aspect of rural endeavour, with cooking, handicraft, horticulture and local arts on display. There’s also classes for Shire horses, sheep, pigs and poultry, light horses, goats, and a ‘companion’ dog show. Traditional rural crafts can be seen alongside the latest in agricultural technology.

There will also be a food hall featuring local produce along with a food theatre, demonstrations of traditional rural craftsmen at work, sheep herding, sheep shearing, bee keeping, a aVictorian fun fare, stunt riders, Cumberland wrestling, Memory Marquee and lots more.

Big name food demonstrators this year are TV chef Phil Vickery and Tim Maddams, who has cooked for the likes of Hugh Fearnley Whittingstall, Mark Hix and Marco Pierre White and has appeared on shows including River Cottage and BBC Good Food. He now lives in Scotland where he has a smallholding and divides his time between fishing, hunting and foraging.

Speaking about the Great Eccleston Show, he said: “A great local show with a strong heart and so much fun from start to finish, I cant wait to come back and cook some of the best produce in the country, produced on the doorstep of the show and beyond – See you there!”

What time is the tractor-pull?

Saturday from 1pm

Sunday from 11.30am.

Tickets

Tickets are £16 per adult per day, or £15 for concessions. A range of deals are also available on family tickets and two-day passes. Children under the age of five enter free-of-charge.

For more information and to buy online, click here. Tickets on the gate are £18 per person, per day.

Parking

Parking is free all weekend, near the show ground.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes, well behaved dogs are allowed on the show field over the weekend.