A new florist shop with a difference has opened in Bispham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flowers they sell at Picked, on Red Bank Road, tend to last a long time - in fact they survive for more than a year.

Yet the plants are not artificial, they are real enough but an innovative new process preserves them far longer than they would normally last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Barber (left) and Lauren Thornton outside the new Picked florists shop in Bispham | National World

Shop owner Lauren Thornton opened Picked on February 1, with assistant manager Emma Barber helping to run the shop.

The pair have an already existing business as venue stylists, under the trade name Above and Beyond, which entails them creating floral centerpieces for wedding and other events.

Spendid white rose presentation at Picked | National World

But they decided to open Picked after Lauren heard about ‘forever flowers’ and spotted a gap in the market.

Emma said: “They are real flowers but using a natural process, the sap inside the plant is replaced by glycerine solution which preserves the plant for more than a year .

“The thing is , they look perfectly natural, too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Thornton (left) and Emma Barber at their coubter in the Picked shop in Bispham | Nationl World

Lauren said there had been a huge amount of interest in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, as well as several orders for special occasions.

She said: “One man asked us to recreate his wife’s wedding bouquet, so that on their first anniversary she would still be able to see it.”

Each sale comes with a care card - watering is not needed and indeed it is best to avoid getting them wet, while the flowers need to be kept out of direct sunlight.

The shop also sells other gifts, including locally-made soaps, candles and silverwear.