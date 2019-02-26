The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - William and Kate - on royal visit to Blackpool next week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - William and Kate - will visit Blackpool next week.

The royal couple will be in the resort on Wednesday, March 6, to learn how Blackpool is leading the way in tackling some of the social and mental health problems faced by people in

Britain today.

Their Royal Highnesses will first visit the iconic Blackpool Tower. The Duke and Duchess will join a roundtable briefing about the town’s recent

history, the challenges, and the investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway.

As Their Royal Highnesses depart Blackpool Tower they will spend time on the Comedy Carpet on the promenade to meet members of the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Blackpool Central Library where they will join two separate discussions.

The Duchess will continue her work on early childhood and join people involved in Blackpool’s ‘A Better Start’ programme, including health visitors, practitioners from the Family Nurse Partnership,

and parents.

The session, led by Merle Davies, the Director of Blackpool’s Centre for Early Child Development, will discuss the impact of long-term investment in mothers, fathers and children in their

early years.

The Duke will meet people affected by problems around mental health, including issues such as homelessness and addiction, and meet people making a difference through the innovative work

locally.

He will also meet representatives of the emergency services and first responders to learn more about how they are helping people with complex mental health needs.

For the final stop of the day, Their Royal Highnesses will visit Revoe Park, to see the revamped community garden and park that has been transformed thanks to involvement from ‘A Better Start’.

The park had previously been a known location for drug use, in an area of significant deprivation, yet is now an example of how a long-term community led initiative can transform lives and provide new

opportunities. In particular the park is helping young children experience gardening and the outdoors, as well as providing space and activities that allow parents, particularly men, to talk about mental

health. Their Royal Highnesses will meet with volunteers who maintain the space and run activities in the

park, including a carpentry workshop.

