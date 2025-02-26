A new coffee shop is to open inside a popular shopping centre this weekend.

The Coffee House will open this weekend at Level 3, Fishergate Shopping Centre, Preston.

The Coffee House is set to open inside Fishergate Shopping Centre in Preston on Saturday. | Google/Pexels

It is an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page the owners said they couldn’t wait to meet people and teased there could even be some free samples and discounts at the opening.

Black, white and gold provide a backdrop alongside a picture of a takeaway coffee with coffee beans cleverly used as the ‘o’ letters in coffee.

A slogan also says, ‘Evolving the way people eat, drink and relax in out local communities since 2011’.

Posting on their Facebook page yesterday, a spokesperson for the Coffee Shop said: “4 days until we open inside Fishergate Shopping Centre - Preston!

“Who will be visiting us this weekend?

“P.S. There might be free samples and exclusive discounts on opening day… don’t miss out!”

“We’re so excited to open the doors to our 31st store – it’s going to be a good one! Can't wait to see you there.”

It is earmarked to open its caffeine doors on Saturday.