News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

The bizarre case of a police pursuit over rocky paths at Rivington

Madness.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 16th Feb 2024, 12:28 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The pictures are enough to make you do a double-take.

On Wednesday (February 24), Chorley Police were called into action when a 4x4 failed to stop. But officers weren't expecting the getaway route to take them though rocky paths on some of the area's highest grounds.

A Tweet issued by cops said: "Another vehicle seized at Rivington after failing to stop for Police. Not the wisest choice of getaway route mind."

Two pictures shared show the car wedged on a rocky path with a step gradient.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for further details.

Related topics:RivingtonPoliceLancashire PoliceChorley