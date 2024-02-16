Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pictures are enough to make you do a double-take.

On Wednesday (February 24), Chorley Police were called into action when a 4x4 failed to stop. But officers weren't expecting the getaway route to take them though rocky paths on some of the area's highest grounds.

A Tweet issued by cops said: "Another vehicle seized at Rivington after failing to stop for Police. Not the wisest choice of getaway route mind."

Two pictures shared show the car wedged on a rocky path with a step gradient.