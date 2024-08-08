The average price to rent in each Lancashire borough in 2024 - ranked cheapest to most expensive

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2024, 09:44 GMT

Looking to rent a property in Lancashire this year? Here are the cheapest and most expensive areas in the county.

A new report ranks local authorities in Lancashire based on their average price to rent so far in 2024.

With constant inflation rises, the opportunity for first time buyers to get a mortgage offer that is affordable and reasonable is very difficult. 

This is leaving people turning to the rent market for property.

Due to this, BLG Development Finance and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Rent Report, which helped rank areas in Lancashire based on their average rent price so far this year which determines the best and worst areas to rent.

So here are the average prices to rent in each Lancashire borough in 2024 - ranked from cheapest to most expensive:

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £545

1. Burnley

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £545 | Google

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £552

2. Hyndburn

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £552 | Google

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £570

3. Pendle

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £570 | Britannica

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £597

4. Blackburn with Darwen

Rent price average for 2024 (Jan- Jun) - £597 | The Teenage Market

