The town of Kendal in Cumbria has been crowned the happiest place to live in the North West in Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home Index.

Now in its 13th year, Rightmove’s surveyed over 35,000 people across Great Britain to find out exactly what they love (or don’t love) about where they live.

The survey measures how residents feel about their local area across 15 key happiness factors.

These range from the sense of togetherness within the community and access to green spaces, to the feeling of belonging that a place fosters.

So, what does it take to make people happy with where they live? According to the survey, it’s a mix of things, like:

A welcoming community where you can truly be yourself

Access to nature, such as local countryside, or National Parks

Practical things, like nearby schools, doctors, and shops

