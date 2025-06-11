Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackburn postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

1 . Whitehead Street, Blackburn There have been three sales in Whitehead Street since 2020, with an average price of £60,000. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Exeter Street, Blackburn Since 2020, four houses have sold on this street, with an average price of £59,962. | google Photo Sales

3 . Livesey Branch Road (BB2 4NB), Blackburn The BB2 4NB area of Livesey Branch Road has seen five sales in five years. The average price is £59,780. | Google Photo Sales