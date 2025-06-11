The cheapest postcodes in the Blackburn area - from highest to lowestThe cheapest postcodes in the Blackburn area - from highest to lowest
The cheapest postcodes in the Blackburn area - from highest to lowest | google

The 10 cheapest places to live in the Blackburn area - with houses in one street less than £50,000

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 11th Jun 2025, 16:56 BST

The 10 cheapest post codes in the Blackburn area have been revealed - and some of the results are interesting.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackburn postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

There have been three sales in Whitehead Street since 2020, with an average price of £60,000.

1. Whitehead Street, Blackburn

There have been three sales in Whitehead Street since 2020, with an average price of £60,000. | Google

Photo Sales
Since 2020, four houses have sold on this street, with an average price of £59,962.

2. Exeter Street, Blackburn

Since 2020, four houses have sold on this street, with an average price of £59,962. | google

Photo Sales
The BB2 4NB area of Livesey Branch Road has seen five sales in five years. The average price is £59,780.

3. Livesey Branch Road (BB2 4NB), Blackburn

The BB2 4NB area of Livesey Branch Road has seen five sales in five years. The average price is £59,780. | Google

Photo Sales
Five houses have been sold in Angela Street since 2020. The average price here is £59,350.

4. Angela Street, Blackburn

Five houses have been sold in Angela Street since 2020. The average price here is £59,350. | google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackburnHousingPropertyHOUSE pricesLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice