Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackburn postcodes.
To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.
1. Whitehead Street, Blackburn
There have been three sales in Whitehead Street since 2020, with an average price of £60,000. | Google
2. Exeter Street, Blackburn
Since 2020, four houses have sold on this street, with an average price of £59,962. | google
3. Livesey Branch Road (BB2 4NB), Blackburn
The BB2 4NB area of Livesey Branch Road has seen five sales in five years. The average price is £59,780. | Google
4. Angela Street, Blackburn
Five houses have been sold in Angela Street since 2020. The average price here is £59,350. | google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.