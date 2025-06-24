The 10 cheapest places to live in Garstang 2025

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Garstang postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the 10 least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from the most expensive to cheapest.

1 . PR3 1WB - Hazelhurst Drive Four houses have sold in this location since 2020, for an average of £166,000 each. | google Photo Sales

2 . PR3 1WD - Grizedale Avenue Five houses have sold in Grizedale Avenue since 2020, for an average of £160,700. | Google Photo Sales

3 . PR3 1LT - Cromwell Mews There have been three sales in Cromwell Mews in the past five years. The average sale price was £159,166. | Google Photo Sales