The 10 cheapest places to live in Garstang 2025

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:23 BST

The least expensive places to live in Garstang have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Garstang postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the 10 least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from the most expensive to cheapest.

Four houses have sold in this location since 2020, for an average of £166,000 each.

1. PR3 1WB - Hazelhurst Drive

Five houses have sold in Grizedale Avenue since 2020, for an average of £160,700.

2. PR3 1WD - Grizedale Avenue

There have been three sales in Cromwell Mews in the past five years. The average sale price was £159,166.

3. PR3 1LT - Cromwell Mews

In this location there have been six sales since 2020, achieveing an average price of £157,750.

4. PR3 1DJ - Canterbury Close

