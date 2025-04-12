Temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including lots of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 122 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 14 and Sunday, April 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

All the major Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20.

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

All the major Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20. | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Lower frame and cover on joint box in VERGE/CW When: Apr 14-Apr 16

2. Bartle Lane, Woodplumpton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Lower frame and cover on joint box in VERGE/CW When: Apr 14-Apr 16 | Google Maps

What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Apr 14-Apr 14

3. Ribbleton Lane, Preston

What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Apr 14-Apr 14 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MJ QUINN ARE TO INSTALL 1X FLOORBOX AND 1M DUCT IN VERGE When: Apr 14-Apr 17

4. Leyland Lane, Leyland

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] MJ QUINN ARE TO INSTALL 1X FLOORBOX AND 1M DUCT IN VERGE When: Apr 14-Apr 17 | Google Maps

