Temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 122 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 14 and Sunday, April 20, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks All the major Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between April 14 and April 20.

Bartle Lane, Woodplumpton What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Lower frame and cover on joint box in VERGE/CW When: Apr 14-Apr 16

Ribbleton Lane, Preston What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Apr 14-Apr 14