Have your say

A 17-year-old from Manchester, who went missing two months ago, is believed to be in Preston.

Kielan Blakey's family reported him missing on Tuesday, September 18 and police believe he could be in Preston.

Kielan Blakey, 17, was reported missing on September 18, 2018.

The 17-year-old is described as a white male, 5ft 8 inches tall and of medium build with short dark brown hair.

Police are appealing to the public for any information or sightings.

If you have seen Kielan or know of his whereabouts, you can contact police on 101, quoting log LC-20181109-015.