Teenage lotto winner chooses the cash rather £350,000 prize house

Teenager George Radford couldn’t believe it when he won a stunning £350,000 house in Blackpool - but then he had to decide whether to keep it or take a £300,000 cash prize instead.

George, from Hambleton, won the property in Napier Avenue, South Shore after entering a competition run by Elite Competitions.

The 18 year old, who lives at home with mum Lou Wane and younger brother Archie, 15, signed up for the over 18’s competition three days after his birthday.

He was stunned when he ended up picking the winning numbers and so were the rest of his family.

Competition winner George Radford (right), with mum Lou and brother Archie, won a house in an online lottery run by Elite Competitions | National World

After visiting the three storey, six-bedroom house house today, he decided to take the cash prize rather than the house.

George, who is hoping to be taken on as an IT apprentice and has just applied for a job at Blackpool Council, said: “It’s a lovely house but it’s just too big and there are too many rooms.

“My plan is to take the cash and buy a smaller house somewhere in Hambleton or Poulton but I’m not in any rush.”

The teenager admitted it was a large amount of cash to win but he said it would not change his plans to work in IT.

The stunning six-bedroom house house in South Shore won by teenager George Radford | National World

He added; “I’m already working in the kitchen at The Shovels pub in Hambleton and I have another shop job, so I will keep working.”

Mum Lou said: “You think something like this will never happen to you but it did.

“We were all so excited when he won.”

In 2018, Bispham-based Elite Competitions appeared on BBC Two's Dragons' Den, impressing Touker Suleyman and Tej Lalvani with their mission, which boosted their commitment to offering extraordinary prize opportunities.

Since then, Elite Competitions has fulfilled over 368,000 dreams with remarkable prizes, including £500,000 in cash, house giveaways, and Lamborghinis.