Teenager falls onto train tracks

A teenager was rescued from train tracks after he fell following a night out in Lancashire, say police.

Concerned family members contacted the police after he was discovered on the tracks by Nancy Street in Darwen at around 2.30am on Monday.

The 18-year-old was rescued by fire services and taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

A police spokesman said: "It seems a lad coming home from a night out has fallen from a railway bridge onto tracks.

"We had a call from a concerned family member who had gone to collect him. He was then found on the tracks.

"The lad was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital.

"He is believed to have fractured his skull, but is conscious, breathing and talking.

"The lad had been out for quite a while on a very cold night by the time he was found so there were some initial concerns.

"But the fire service and paramedics came out quickly and although it was a serious injury, he was obviously a lot better when he was found."

The teenager remains in hospital in what is believed to be a none life threatening condition.