Teenager charged following a string of thefts from a Preston Booths store

A teenager has been charged following a string of thefts from a Preston Booths store.

Yesterday, Lancashire Police said they had a arrested a man on Wednesday following a string of shoplifting offences at Booths in Preston.

A large quantity of alcohol has been taken from the store on Sharoe Green Lane during five separate incidents since June 7, 2024.

The 19 year old man of no fixed abode was held in custody yesterday as he was questioned on suspicion of theft from a shop.

In an update provided to the Post today, Lancashire Police confirmed the 19-year-old was called Brandon Fisher and he has now been charged with four offences of theft from a shop.

Fisher has been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

19-year-old Brandon Fisher, of no fixed abode, has been charged following a string of thefts at the Fulwood Booths store. | Google Maps

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county.