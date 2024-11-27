A 15-year-old girl sadly died after being found unresponsive at property in Preston.

Emergency services were called after the teenager was found unresponsive at an address in Fitzgerald Street at around 10.05am on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the girl was taken to hospital.

A teenager died after being found unresponsive at an address in Fitzgerald Street, Preston

She was sadly pronounced dead at hospital despite the best efforts of the officers and medical personnel.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our thoughts are very much with her family and loved ones at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing.”