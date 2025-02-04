Teenage boy, 16, suffers ‘serious injuries’ after crash involving motorcycle and car in Colne
A Honda motorcycle and a Citroen Picasso car collided at the junction of Craddock Road and Colne Lane at around 6.45pm yesterday.
Police said they believed there were three people on the bike at the time of the crash, but two fled the scene before emergency services arrived.
The third rider, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” where he remained today.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the motorcycle in the moments prior to the collision to get in touch.
“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0766 of February 3.