Technical team at Royal Preston Hospital take on Ride 4 Rosemere

The technical services team at the Royal Preston Hospital, which looks after all Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s computers, found a low tech solution to helping its chosen charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation – pedal power!

Some 24 colleagues, family and friends cycled 16 miles from the hospital car park to the windmill on Lytham Green in its Ride 4 Rosemere, which is on course to raise £2,500 for the charity.

The team at the end of the ride

The family bike ride was organised by chief information officer Vikki Lewis, head of technical services Saeed Umar and clinical applications assistant Lucia Clark.

Of the money raised, £1,000 was donated by Martin Blake, of Dell EMC, which supplies the trust’s computer systems. A further £300 was raised by David Green, a project manager with Harris Healthcare, which supplies computer software to enable such as the trust’s programme for online appointment booking.

Saeed said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took part and to everyone who supported our Ride 4 Rosemere. We are a new team. We came together just last year. We wanted to support a charity and Rosemere Cancer Foundation, whose work is spread throughout the trust and beyond, seemed the ideal choice.”