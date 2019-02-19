Team to hike 50 peaks for the Foxton@50 golden anniversary campaign in Preston

A team are taking to the peaks to raise vital funds to celebrate 50 years of supporting the homeless community in Preston.

Staff and volunteers at The Foxton Centre, in Knowsley Street, will be hiking up 50 mountains over the next 12 months for its golden year.

Heading up the challenge is John Parkinson, chairman of the board of trustees.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed walking, so it seemed like the most sensible option and its great way to raise vital funds to make sure that The Foxton Centre can continue to carry out the essential support that is fundamental to our local community.”

Jeff Marsh, CEO of The Foxton Centre, said: “The fifty peak challenge is just one of the ways we are working to fund-raise for our 50th year. The team at the centre have been involved in putting together a wish list of activities and events, so it’s been a real team effort.

“We’re really keen for more people, groups and business to get involved to. We fund-raise every year but this year being our 50th makes it extra special. We want to create a legacy using our 50th anniversary as a catalyst to create longevity so that we can continue to serve the Preston community for years to come.”

The Foxton Centre is seeking other people, business and groups to get involved in the challenge. People can either join the team each month or undertake it alone with your friends or colleagues.

The charity that works closely with Preston City Council to support homeless people in the area as well as those people from the most vulnerable communities. They provide critical services such as outreach, support, and engagement to individuals.

As the centre celebrates its 50th anniversary, members have developed The Foxton@50 campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness and funds to create a sustainable future for the organisation for generations to come.

To get involved call 01772 555925 or email info@thefoxtoncentre.co.uk.

To make a donation to the team, visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/50peaksfor50years