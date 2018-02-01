Team GB talent squad place for determined Josh

A young man who was partially paralysed in a freak swimming pool accident is one step closer to achieving his Paralympics dream.

Josh Landmann, 22, was left partially paralysed in 2014 when he damaged vertebrae in his neck after he dived into a swimming pool while on holiday in Ibiza.

He is now aiming to compete in the paratriathlon in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

This week it was announced he was selected to appear in the Team GB Paratriathlon Talent Squad – an important step towards attempting to win a place in the full squad.

The paratriathlon involves a 750m swim, 20km handbike leg and a 5km wheelchair push.

Josh, from Knott End, said: “This doesn’t mean I’m in the full squad just yet but it definitely does mean that I’m going to push so hard for it, and make sacrifices where I need to.

“I’ve been on a whirlwind of a journey so far and I can’t wait to see what happens in the near future in this sport.

“I am very, very new to Paratriathlon – I could count the times I’ve been in a racing wheelchair on one hand let’s put it that way. I’ve got some of the best coaches around me, and that’s not including my family and friends.

“With the support they’ve already given me through rough times, I know I can push and strive to be whatever I want to be.”

The Gazette told last month how Josh was given a £25,000 cheque to help fund his training when he appeared on the Ellen Degeneres show, one of America’s biggest talk shows.

He was flown to Los Angeles to appear on the talk show before Christmas.

A video of Josh, who works in Kirkham, attempting to get over the ‘Everest’ wall during a Tough Mudder competition with his dad Neil shot him to fame last year and has been viewed millions of times on Youtube.

Josh is set to compete in the London Marathon this year and is also targeting the Winter Paralympics as a sit skier in 2022.

To sponsor Josh in his London Marathon mission go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joshandneilsmarathon.