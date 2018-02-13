Team England take the plunge in Preston

Have your say

Members of the England swimming team had a productive training session at a Preston leisure centre.

Team England, who are doing final training sessions before they head out to Australia for the Commonwealth Games, visited West View Leisure Centre in Preston on Saturday.

After training, they took time out to chat to local swimmers and sign autographs.

Jimmy Khan, Partnership Manager for Better in Preston said: “We’re proud to host the squad in partnership with Preston Swimming Club and we hope this will help to inspire the next generation of swimmers.”