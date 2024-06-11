Taylor Swift Liverpool: All you need to know about the Eras Tour at Anfield inc setlist, parking & timings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Global superstar Taylor Swift will take to the stage at Anfield Stadium on June 13, 14 and 15 as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Across the three nights, an estimated 109,000 swifities will head down to the home of Liverpool F.C. to sing and dance along to Taylor’s greatest hits, including, we’re sure, many fans from across Lancashire.
If you’re one of the Lancashire swifities heading to the Era’s Tour in Liverpool this week, below is all the information you need before you set off...
What time do gates open at Anfield for Taylor Swift?
Early entry gates will open at 3.00pm and general gates will open at 4.00pm.
All three Anfield shows are due to begin at 6.15pm, with the warm up act Paramore, and Taylor is expected to come on at around 7:20pm.
Anfield Stadium is urging people not to arrive ahead of the time stated on your ticket, adding that the stadium’s residential area is not suitable for overnight camping.
Anfield Stadium bag policy
Bags are not permitted in the stadium. The only exception is small bags A5 size (148.5mm x 210mm) or official show merchandise in the clear plastic carrier bag provided.
All bags that are permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point. For more information on stadium access please click here.
Taylor Swift setlist for Liverpool
While an official setlist for Taylor’s Liverpool concerts has not been released, it is likely that her performance will follow the same setlist as her shows in Edinburgh over the weekend, although some people think her June 13 show may bring some suprises (more on that below.)
This was the set list for Taylor’s Edinburgh shows, but note the ‘acoustic songs’ are different at every concert.
Act I: Lover
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
Act II: Fearless
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
Act III: Red
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Act IV: Speak Now
- Enchanted
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Act V: Reputation
- ...Ready for it?
- Delicate
- Don't Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
Act VI: Folklore / Evermore
- Cardigan
- Betty
- Champagne Problems
- August
- Illicit Affairs
- My Tears Ricochet
- Marjorie
- Willow
Act VII:1989
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
Act VIII: The Tortured Poets Department
- But Daddy I Love Him / So High School
- Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
- Down Bad
- Fortnight
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
Act IX: Acoustic Set
- Two songs are played here, but they can be mash-ups
Act X: Midnights
- Lavender Haze
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante S**t
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
Why people think Taylor Swift’s June 13 Liverpool gig will be special
Many Swifties believe Taylor’s first gig at Anfield on June 13 will feature special surprises, as it marks the 100th performance on the Eras tour and the number 13 is significant to Taylor, being her lucky number and the date of her birthday.
During her 89th show, fans say she performed special 1989 songs and now they believe she will announce something special during this show.
One TikTok user shared a video which said: “Well it’s on the 13th which is Taylor’s favourite number and it’s also the hundredth show of the Era’s tour so clearly she’s gonna announce reputation (Taylor’s Version) and she will probably announce a music video that day as well oh and let’s not forget the special guests.”
What will Paramore’s set list be?
Again, an official set for Anfield has not been released but it is likely to follow thier set list from Edinburgh, which was:
1- Hard Times (Extended intro; with snippet of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie)
2- Burning Down the House (Talking Heads cover)
3-Still Into You
4- That’s What You Get
5- Running Out of Time
6- The Only Exception
7 - Misery Business
8- Ain’t it Fun
9- This is Why
Are there any roadworks to be aware of between Lancashire and Anfield?
The M6 southbound between junctions J23 and J22 will be closed from 9pm on June 13 to 6am on June 14, so commuters heading home to Lancashire would be best getting to the M6 via the Switch Island and M58 route.
Where to park near Anfield Stadium
As the stadium is located in a residential area, there is very little parking available. Anfield strongly advise where possible that attendees utilise public transport to travel to the stadium and use the bus services provided from Liverpool City Centre or active travel routes.
Pre-bookable parking spaces may be available via sites such as Just Park, however, many are already sold out.
Are Taylor Swift Liverpool tickets sold out?
Tickets to see Taylor Swift at Anfield on June 13, 14 and 15 are sold out but people may resell their tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS as the event nears.
Third-party sites such as Viagogo do have tickets available, however, they are at massively inflated prices.
For your ticket to be valid, it must be downloaded to your smartphone wallet, so please keep this in mind if purchasing from resellers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.