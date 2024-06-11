Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, thousands of people are heading to Liverpool to see Taylor Swift’s Era Tour and if you’re one of them, here is everthing you need to know...

Global superstar Taylor Swift will take to the stage at Anfield Stadium on June 13, 14 and 15 as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Across the three nights, an estimated 109,000 swifities will head down to the home of Liverpool F.C. to sing and dance along to Taylor’s greatest hits, including, we’re sure, many fans from across Lancashire.

If you’re one of the Lancashire swifities heading to the Era’s Tour in Liverpool this week, below is all the information you need before you set off...

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

What time do gates open at Anfield for Taylor Swift?

Early entry gates will open at 3.00pm and general gates will open at 4.00pm.

All three Anfield shows are due to begin at 6.15pm, with the warm up act Paramore, and Taylor is expected to come on at around 7:20pm.

Anfield Stadium is urging people not to arrive ahead of the time stated on your ticket, adding that the stadium’s residential area is not suitable for overnight camping.

Anfield Stadium bag policy

Bags are not permitted in the stadium. The only exception is small bags A5 size (148.5mm x 210mm) or official show merchandise in the clear plastic carrier bag provided.

All bags that are permitted will be subjected to a bag search on entry point. For more information on stadium access please click here.

Taylor Swift fans with their bags of merchandise outside Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor Swift setlist for Liverpool

While an official setlist for Taylor’s Liverpool concerts has not been released, it is likely that her performance will follow the same setlist as her shows in Edinburgh over the weekend, although some people think her June 13 show may bring some suprises (more on that below.)

This was the set list for Taylor’s Edinburgh shows, but note the ‘acoustic songs’ are different at every concert.

Act I: Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Act II: Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Act III: Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Act IV: Speak Now

Enchanted

Act V: Reputation

...Ready for it?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Act VI: Folklore / Evermore

Cardigan

Betty

Champagne Problems

August

Illicit Affairs

My Tears Ricochet

Marjorie

Willow

Act VII:1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Act VIII: The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him / So High School

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

Act IX: Acoustic Set

Two songs are played here, but they can be mash-ups

Act X: Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante S**t

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Taylor performs on stage at the Groupama Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France, on June 2, 2024. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Why people think Taylor Swift’s June 13 Liverpool gig will be special

Many Swifties believe Taylor’s first gig at Anfield on June 13 will feature special surprises, as it marks the 100th performance on the Eras tour and the number 13 is significant to Taylor, being her lucky number and the date of her birthday.

During her 89th show, fans say she performed special 1989 songs and now they believe she will announce something special during this show.

One TikTok user shared a video which said: “Well it’s on the 13th which is Taylor’s favourite number and it’s also the hundredth show of the Era’s tour so clearly she’s gonna announce reputation (Taylor’s Version) and she will probably announce a music video that day as well oh and let’s not forget the special guests.”

What will Paramore’s set list be?

Again, an official set for Anfield has not been released but it is likely to follow thier set list from Edinburgh, which was:

1- Hard Times (Extended intro; with snippet of “Heart of Glass” by Blondie)

2- Burning Down the House (Talking Heads cover)

3-Still Into You

4- That’s What You Get

5- Running Out of Time

6- The Only Exception

7 - Misery Business

8- Ain’t it Fun

9- This is Why

Paramore performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' at Rumsey Playfield on August 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Are there any roadworks to be aware of between Lancashire and Anfield?

The M6 southbound between junctions J23 and J22 will be closed from 9pm on June 13 to 6am on June 14, so commuters heading home to Lancashire would be best getting to the M6 via the Switch Island and M58 route.

Where to park near Anfield Stadium

As the stadium is located in a residential area, there is very little parking available. Anfield strongly advise where possible that attendees utilise public transport to travel to the stadium and use the bus services provided from Liverpool City Centre or active travel routes.

Pre-bookable parking spaces may be available via sites such as Just Park, however, many are already sold out.

The Merseyrail is the series of local trains operating across the Liverpool City Region. | Local TV

Are Taylor Swift Liverpool tickets sold out?

Tickets to see Taylor Swift at Anfield on June 13, 14 and 15 are sold out but people may resell their tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS as the event nears.

Third-party sites such as Viagogo do have tickets available, however, they are at massively inflated prices.