One of Lancashire's best-known gastropubs wants to overhaul its kitchen - and add a takeaway counter.

Bosses at the Ribchester Arms in Blackburn Road, Ribchester, say the resumption of relatively ‘normal’ trading conditions since the pandemic "has highlighted the inadequacy of the existing kitchen operation", and that the existing kitchen is "operationally inefficient and offers extremely cramped working conditions for staff.”

They are seeking planning permission for a replacement ventilation system and alterations to external door and window openings at rear and they also want to form an external takeaway food service counter to the front, using a former store room and land to the front as a servery and eating area for takeaway food.

Why do it?

The Richester Arms is a destination inn with rooms, renowned for its classic pub food menu served in a restaurant environment. A takeaway food offer is also available, including a 'Fish Friday' which is popular with local customers and visitors alike.

Pub bosses told Ribble Valley Council: “The proposal for a food service counter, (or outdoor serving hatch), will provide operational improvements to the existing 'take away' offer and is ancillary to the existing pub restaurant use. There will be an internal access/ staff service corridor, linking the proposed food counter and existing trade kitchen.

“A take away food counter will provide convenience for local customers and passing visitors to easily order and collect quality food produced in the pub's refurbished trade kitchen.”

They say the proposals will “further develop this quality dining and drinking venue, all for the benefit of the local community, and the many visitors attracted to the Ribble Valley. When will it be open?

It is proposed that the takeaway counter will not operate outside the existing trade kitchen opening hours of 12-8pm daily (8.30pm on Friday and Saturday), and when not in use it will be screen off and secured behind existing doors.

Impact

Bosses say the proposals will have no detrimental impact on the street scene in terms of their style, proportions, and materials and that changes to the car park and access arrangements will not be required.