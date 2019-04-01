Take That give Preston teenager with cancer a night to 'never forget' at Teenage Cancer Trust concert at Royal Albert Hall

It was a night to ‘never forget’ for Preston teenager Jack Singleton who received VIP treatment as a guest alongside the stars at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Keen musician Jack, 15, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia last year and received a special invitation to meet with Take That at the Teenage Cancer Trust concert, organised by The Who’s Roger Daltry.

The charity invites more than 100 young cancer patients every year for an ultimate backstage experience during its annual week of gigs.

Jack, who will sit his GCSEs at Fulwood Academy, this summer, said: “My highlight of the day was when Gary and Mark from Take That came to see us while we were having dinner.

“It was a complete surprise and my jaw dropped. I thought: ‘Is this really happening?’ Gary casually walked up to us and he was really friendly and down to earth.

“It was lovely getting to meet them.”

The group also took part in a music workshop and were treated to a backstage tour of the Royal Albert Hall

Jack added: “It was an amazing day. We arrived and got shown to our own dressing room and then went up to the music workshop.”

His Take That experience came out of the blue but was no less enjoyable.

“There was more dancing than I expected, especially for an older band!” added the 15-year-old.

Jack was 14 when he received his diagnosis, after initially thinking he had been suffering with a bad cold.

A blood test revealed his cancer and he was immediately transferred by ambulance to the specialist Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

He has since undergone eight months of intensive chemotherapy and is now on maintenance treatment, a daily dose of chemo through a tablet and monthly steroids, which will last for a couple of years.

Jack may be a keen musician but has a very different type of career in mind once he finishes his education.

The youngster hopes to become an accountant once he has got the small matter of his GCSEs out of the way.

He will sit exams in Spanish, music, history, physics, biology and chemistry, before considering his next move.

