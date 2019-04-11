Take part in Ready, Steady Cook challenge with chef Nigel Howarth at Duxbury Golf Club in Chorley to raise funds for The Christie

Cooking enthusiasts are being offered the chance to cook alongside renowned chef Nigel Howarth for a charity fund-raiser in memory of a mum who died of cancer.

Ever since his wife Phillipa, died in 2015. Chris Feeney, of Anderton, has made it his mission to raise funds for The Christie.

So far, he has reached more than £35,000 and is planning his next big fund-raiser - a Ready, Steady, Cook charity night to be held at Duxbury Golf Club on Saturday, September 7.

Most of the money raised will go towards The Christie, with a small portion going to Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Chris, 56, said: “I have known Nigel Howarth for a while but had not seen him for a few years. When he found out about Phillipa, he asked what he could do to help and we came up with this.

“The evening will start at 7pm, with a Prosecco drinks reception, sponsored by Tesco and Aldi. Then there will be a talk from a member of The Christie and then Nigel will go a question and answer session.

“Four people who have bid the highest amount of money will then take part in a Ready, Steady, Cook-style competition. There will be a live feed from the kitchen so guests can watch the Ready Steady Cook taking place.

“We will have the usual auction, which Nigel is very kindly donating certainly one of his chef jackets signed by a multitude of celebrity chefs.

People will also be served Nigel’s famous Lancashire hot pot and we will have an auction.

“I have a target of £2,500 to raise and Santander will match that for us.

“As Phillipa loved children, we want to donate some of the money to Derian House.

“It is important for me to raise as much money as I can for the two charities in Phillipa’s honour.”

Chris, who will be supported by his children Marcus and Roseanna, added: “It will be a really fun evening and I am hoping to raise between £10,000 and £15,000 from it.

“Tickets for this will be naturally in demand and they are limited.”

For tickets, at £30, call Chris on 07837587253.