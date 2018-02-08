Take on the Great Row in Lancashire for Cancer Research UK

People in Lancashire are being challenged to row a marathon in March as part of an oar-some fund-raising effort for Cancer Research UK.

In partnership with the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race, now known as The Cancer Research UK Boat Race, the charity is encouraging people to cover 26.2 miles on a rowing machine in stages or in one go, anytime in March.

Would-be rowers can take on The Great Row as part of a team or they can sign up for a solo effort.

To help participants off the start line, Better Leisure centres across the UK, including West View and Fulwood sites, will open their doors and give free access every Friday in March to everyone who has signed up.

The fitness fund-raiser is part of a wider partnership with The Boat Race following BNY Mellon and Newton Investment Management’s decision to pull together and generously donate their headline sponsorship rights of the event in January 2016.

Frances Milner, executive director of philanthropy and partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said “The Great Row is a flexible challenge accessible to people of all fitness levels. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never used a rowing machine before or you think you can power through a marathon in one go, you have the whole of March to complete it in your own time.

“Rowing is a great way to keep fit and not only will you feel a sense of achievement on a personal level, all the money raised will fund life-saving research that will save lives.”

Money raised by The Great Row will advance research which is helping more men, women and children in the North West and across the UK to survive the devastating disease.

To download a training plan and fund-raising pack, visit: http://Cancerresearchuk.org/TheGreatRow and to join the conversation, follow #PullTogether on Twitter.

To find your nearest Better leisure centre, visit http://www.better.org.uk