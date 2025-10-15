It’s an usual property, but one the agent claims “presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a substantial building with immense potential.”

The Hermitage, a former secure unit used by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust in Guild Park, Whittingham, can be yours for the guide price of £550,000.

The vacant building, which has its own car park, eight reception rooms and nine bedrooms, alongside twelve bathrooms, is being offered via online auction by The Auction Group. The end time for bids is 3pm on October 28.

The Auction Group state: “The diverse range of spaces within the building, including staff quarters on the second floor, provides ample scope for creative redevelopment. Whether you envision a grand family home or multiple residences, this property is ripe for a visionary project that can truly bring your aspirations to life.

“This is an exceptional chance for those with a keen eye for potential, allowing you to create a stunning residence tailored to your desires. With the right planning permissions, the possibilities are endless.”

The Hermitage, Guild Park, Whittingham | The Auction Group/Rightmove

The Hermitage was previously used as a step-down rehabilitation facility for eight men who have previously acquired a head injury, which led to them having to receive a period of secure care.

In its last CQC report, inspectors slammed the physical condition of the building for inpatients.