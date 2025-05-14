Local councillors, the MP for South Ribble, Paul Foster, and key members of the project team were on hand to have the first look inside Jubilee Gardens in West Paddock last Friday.

Applications for the apartments are set to formally open in June where prospective tenants can then go on to book viewings.

What is it?

Jubilee gardens comprise 67 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments for individuals or couples over 55 with low level care needs. The new homes allow people to live independently while receiving the care and support they need.

Councillor Jacky Alty, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said: “To have seen this development progress has been wonderful because we know that there are so many people in South Ribble living for longer and want to remain living independently for as long as possible. Jubilee Gardens provides an extra option for those with low level care needs to do that, remaining close to friends, family, and the community that they are already part of.

“The apartments at Jubilee Gardens are spacious and finished to the highest of qualities and the show apartment is just a taste of how our tenants can make Jubilee Gardens their own.”

Facilities

The apartments offer a spacious living room, modern kitchen, and accessible bathroom. Communal areas are available along with a pamper bathroom, laundry room, guest room and landscaped gardens. A sun terrace is available for residents to relax or take part in activities and a high-quality café is set for the site along with a hairdressing and beauty salon. Mobility scooters will also be available for hire at a small charge.

Councillor Alty continued: “Providing quality housing is key for us and offering care in the home allows people to lead more fulfilling lives. Jubilee Gardens, with its communal spaces, gardens and on-site amenities is set to become its own thriving community right here in the heart of South Ribble.”

Member of Parliament for South Ribble, Paul Foster said, “I’m absolutely overwhelmed and delighted that the facility is almost completed. For me personally, it was dream from five years ago that this would be delivered and numerous people told us we’d never succeed. Not only have we succeeded, but it’s wonderful and it’s going to be a real asset for the community of South Ribble, and I couldn’t be prouder. I can’t wait to see the first families moving in.”

The development is set to be handed over to the council in June with tenants welcomed from September 2025.

People can register their interest for one of the apartments by visiting www.jubilee-gardens.co.uk ahead of the launch of the formal application process.

1 . The patio area The patio area | srbc Photo: srbc Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen at Jubilee Gardens Kitchen at Jubilee Gardens | SRBC Photo Sales

3 . Exterior of Jubilee Gardens Exterior of Jubilee Gardens | SRBC Photo Sales