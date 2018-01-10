Swansway Motorgroup in Preston helps children enjoy a day out with Circus Starr

A Preston car dealership has raised more than £3,000 for children with disabilities and living in underprivileged circumstances.

Over the past two years, Swansway Motor Group has been supporting charitable organisation, Circus Starr which allows children the chance to run away to the circus and forget their troubles for a day.

The final quarter of 2017 saw Swansway sell 161 cars on the Motability Scheme, meaning a further £3,220 donation to Circus Starr.

David Smyth, director of family owned, Swansway Motor Group, which operates Preston Audi and the Volkswagen Van Centre in the city, said: “For each car we sell on the Motability scheme we give £20 to Circus Starr. That is the cost of one child and their parent or carer going to a Circus Starr performance. But, for the children who attend, this is so much more than just a trip to the circus.

“I’m a dad of three kids and what Circus Starr does is very humbling, if Swansway can help in just some small way then we’re delighted to do so.”

Simone Unett, fund-raising manager at Circus Starr, said: “We are just so thrilled to get another donation from Swansway.”

“For kids and their parents, visiting a Circus Starr performance can be life changing, allowing the whole family to experience something together, with no worries as to whether their disabilities will cause a problem; where young carers, can let go of their responsibilities and just be kids again.”