Suspicious fire destroys two cars in Preston

A suspicious fire destroyed two cars in Preston overnight, say firefighters.

A crew from Preston was called out to Fylde Road at around 4.30am on Wednesday, June 13 to reports of the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire was "well alight" and had spread from one car to another which was parked next to it.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The cars were well alight when we arrived. The cars were positioned at the side of a property but we managed to get water onto the fire quickly so it didn't spread to the property.

"We used two hose reels to combat the fire. The cars were completely destroyed.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured."

Crews were at the scene for around an hour.

An investigation into the fire has been launched.