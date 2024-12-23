Suspected arson attack at home in Heysham leaves garage with ‘extensive fire damage’

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:03 BST
A suspected arson attack left a garage with “extensive damage” in Heysham.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Warton Avenue at around 9pm on Saturday.

Four fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended the scene.

A suspected arson attack left a garage with “extensive damage” in Heysham | Contributed

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one main jet to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were in attendance for three hours.

Officers said the fire was being treated as “suspicious” and an investigation was underway.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: “We are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 9pm or just before or who may have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

If you have any information that may help, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1204 of December 21.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

