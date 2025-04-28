Suspect wanted after spate of attempted burglaries in Bamber Bridge
Officers responded to reports of someone attempting to break into homes on Carr Barn Brow during the early hours of Saturday, April 12.
Police said they had been following multiple lines of enquiry and today released a CCTV image of an individual they wanted to speak with.
If you recognise this person or have any information that could help, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0183 of April 12.
You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.