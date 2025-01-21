Suspect charged following reports man 'acted inappropriately' towards young girls in Accrington

A suspect has been charged following reports a man acted inappropriately towards young girls in Accrington town centre.

Officers in Hyndburn issued a CCTV appeal over the weekend to identify a man following reports he had approached young girls and acted inappropriately towards them.

Police on Sunday confirmed a suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

A suspect has been charged following reports a man acted inappropriately towards young girls in Accrington
Dayle Trelawney, of Sharples Street, Accrington, was later charged with breaching a sexual harm prevention order, possessing indecent images of children and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

The 30-year-old was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

