Supporting the homeless in Preston over Christmas

The community is working together to support the homeless in Preston this Christmas.

Preston Sikh Seva Society UK is organising a shoebox appeal for people without homes this Christmas.

Volunteers are asking for donations of toiletries, warm clothing, coats, sanitary items, tinned and dried food.

They will be distributed in Market Street, Preston, at 7pm on Saturday, December 15.

Hot vegetarian food and refreshments will also be served.

If anyone has any donations for the shoebox appeal, they can drop them off at the Sikh Temple, in Bow Lane, or 40 Water Lane, Preston.

Meanwhile, staff at The Green Man in Inglewhite are giving away home-made festive pies to people who are homeless in Preston.

The team will visit The Foxton Centre on December 21 to give out pies and join in some activities with the centre users, bingo etc. They have also organised for a hair dresser to offer free beard trims and hair cuts to people at the centre.

Mick O’Hara, managing director of The Green Man, said: “All of our staff will be donating their time for this and we hope to bring a bit of festive joy to those who need it most.”