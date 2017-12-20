Support for Lancashire victims of crime taken to next level

Preston’s foremost event venue has pledged support to the Lancashire Post’s Christmas Appeal.

The Guild Hall’s recently opened Level – a state-of-the-art entertainment complex – will offer the use of its facilities for youngsters who have been victims of crime.

Staff at Lancashire's Nest service

It joins the ranks of supporters for the cause following on from fellow county landmark the Blackpool Tower pledging to help out last week.

Related article: County landmark lends a hand to Christmas Appeal

Our Christmas Appeal backs Victim Support services and in particular the North West initiative, Nest, which helps young people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Case workers have helped hundreds of young people and their families throughout 2017, some of whom were affected by the Manchester bombing.

Level’s general manager Joe Fleetwood said: “The impact that being a victim of crime has on a young person’s confidence and development can be devastating. The work that Nest does is vital and we are proud to be supporting their work.

"Level is the latest addition here at Preston Guild Hall. We hope that the range of activities available including bowling and crazy golf, will make it a place for all ages to have fun and relax.

“Assisting with initiatives like this in our community has always been the ethos of Preston Guild Hall, and we are pleased to be joining may other local businesses this Christmas in supporting Nest. We look forward to welcoming the children to Level soon.”

Adrian Wright, children and young people’s services co-ordinator at Nest, said: “Providing the young people we are supporting with days out and activities is really important. It helps them regain their independence, in a safe environment, with a support worker at hand.”