Superstar Ellie Goulding backs county scientists

Double Bit winner and twice Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Ellie Goulding’ has backed a campaign by Lancashire scientists to help stem climate change.

The superstar met researchers when she visited Arctic Basecamp in Davos – which was pioneered by researchers including Lancaster University’s Professor Gail Whiteman.



The team was at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort to garner support.



Prof Whiteman and colleagues spoke about their research, which examines the effects of carbon emissions and global warming on the Arctic.

Gail, Arctic Basecamp founder and director of the Pentland Centre for Sustainability at Lancaster University, said: “The Arctic is the barometer of global risk.

“Arctic change poses significant global economic impacts for countries around the world and for industry sectors like insurance, agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.

“The only thing that will limit these risks is to bend the emissions curve starting in 2020.”



Ellie Goulding said: “I wanted to come to the Arctic Basecamp to show respect to the incredible scientific team who camp out in sub-zero conditions in order to communicate cutting edge climate science on behalf of humanity.



“We know that what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.

“The loss of sea ice affects us all, so it is crucially important they are at Davos.

“In particular the melting of Arctic sea ice will make life very difficult for younger generations."

