Super cute children from PNE's Mini Whites and St Stephen's Primary School meet Father Christmas thanks to EFL
The organisation - which manages the Championship, League One and League Two - is headquarters in West Cliff, and today it wasn’t footballers who were the superstars, but local children.
EFL House was turned into a grotto for 70 youngsters attending from Preston North End’s Mini Whites and St Stephen’s C of E Primary School.
All the children got the chance to meet Father Christmas and receive a gift, as the EFL got the chance to give back to those in the local community.
The day was divided into two sessions, with the smaller children meeting the main man first, followed by the primary school children aged between five and eight. Between them, they asked for yo-yo’s, dinosaurs, sticker books, bath bombs and bikes.
Lucy Beardworth attended the event with her son Teddy, two-and-a-half. She said: “It’s great that they’ve put this on. The children have all been very excited and it’s great that they get to enjoy it with other kids their own age. It’s very much appreciated.”
Watch the video to see the children’s reactions - and for a special interview with Father Christmas
