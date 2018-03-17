Summer target for makeover of Preston's parks

Works to improve leisure facilities in Preston’s parks could be complete in time for the summer.

Council bosses rubber stamped proposals to spend £50k at 16 parks earlier last week.

The windfall is the result of savings made when the town hall transferred the running of two leisure centres to an outside body.

Coun Peter Kelly, cabinet member for culture and leisure services, said: “In some cases it has been 10 to 15 years since these facilities have seen investment, so it’s a positive step.

“Play grounds are really important of our health strategies for the city and can be used by the whole family, if they can be improved that means more people are likely to use them.

“We’re hoping that the works can start imminently - if the decision is not called in - and therefore some of it will be finished by the summer.”

Facilities at Haslam, Ashton and Ribbleton parks are included in the scheme with multi-use games areas (MUGAs) a priority focus.

The works include replacing line markings on sports pitches, improving drainage and repairing fencing.

Coun Kelly added: “We’re not talking about new equipment but sorting out issues with what is already there, and fixing damage.”