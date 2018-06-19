Subway aims for 75 new outlets in North West

Subway has set out plans to open a further 75 outlets across the North West.

The fast food chain has set out ambitious targets for new store development, with plans to grow its portfolio of stores from 215 to almost 300 by the end 2023.

A major employer in the region, Subway stores are owned by local franchisees who together provide over 2,000 jobs for local people.

The additional 75 stores will create a further 750 new jobs, as well as providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial individuals in the area to become Subway franchisees.

All development of Subway across Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and Cumbria is overseen by Regional Development Agent, Neil Denny.

Neil said: “We have ambitious plans to grow Subway in the region, so I am really keen to hear from local people who are looking to fulfil their dreams of owning their own businesses and becoming their own boss.

“Subway is the number one QSR brand in the world and offers an excellent opportunity for ambitious individuals keen to join a world-renowned brand with a tried and tested franchise model.

“To succeed we need the right people, with the right blend of leadership, team work, customer service and ambition to become new franchisees.”