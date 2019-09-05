Students help to raise vital charity funds at Preston North End

An outstanding £573.83 has been raised for heart charity Heartbeat by enterprising National Citizen Service students.

The 15 to 17 year-olds were all part of the voluntary course based at Preston North End.

The scheme, which is completely voluntary, helps equip the young people with new skills and gives them the tools to make a difference. It also helps them to discover the depths of their talent and the scale of their potential.

As part of their three-week course, which ran during the school holiday, the students had chosen to support local Heartbeat charity and to raise vital funds for them.

Heartbeat fundraiser, Lisa Riding, said: “I would like to thank all the NCS students for choosing to support their local heart charity, it was a pleasure to welcome them all here and meet them all as they put the effort in on our exercise bikes.”

She added: “The money raised will go towards the on-going work provided to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions. Heartbeat looks forward to working with Nuffield in future fundraising events.”

They all took part in a challenge to collectively ride (on exercise bikes) the overall distance between Preston North End Stadium and Wembley Stadium.

The challenge took part in the Ruby gym at Heartbeat and took the guys just over three hours to complete.

To help top up their sponsorship they also took part in a charity bucket collection at PNE during a recent home fixture.