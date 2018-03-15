Students evacuated after fire breaks out in halls in Preston

More than 50 students were evacuated from student accommodation after a fire broke out in Preston last night, say fire crews.

Five fire appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, were called out to the incident on the second floor of a building on Moor Lane at around 7.45pm on Thursday, March 14.

Crews arrived to find the students had already evacuated the building after a fire started on the hob of a cooker.

Acting Watch Manager Brian Welch said: "It seems that the hob was left on by one of the students which caused something on the hob to ignite.

"This resulted in a small kitchen fire.

"All the students had evacuated the premises by the time we got there.

"We used four breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a fan to fight the fire.

"Thankfully the door to the kitchen had been closed which confined the fire to the kitchen not allowing it to spread.

"Heat damage was confined to the hob and the rest of the kitchen suffered smoke damage.

"We would advise all people to double check that cookers are switched off once they have finished using them.

"But it was really good that the kitchen door remained closed.

"The whole kitchen was black with smoke damage whereas the hallway right next to the fire was completely undamaged. "

Crews remained at the scene for around two hours.

Nobody was injured during the incident.