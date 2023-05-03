Stroll along the sands and support sight Loss…

Galloway's supporters walking the Morecambe Bay Walk 2023

Galloway's the Sight Loss Charity has launched their annual Morecambe Bay Walk, taking place over the bank holiday weekend in August. This walk is an exceptional way for individuals to enjoy the stunning beauty of Morecambe Bay, all while raising funds for a vital cause.

The walk, which costs £30 per person, will take place on both August 26 to Chapel Island or August 27 from Arnside to Grange. With breath taking views of Morecambe Bay, it is an exceptional opportunity to appreciate the beauty of nature while also supporting a great cause.

Iain Pearson CEO said: "The Morecambe Bay Walk is a grand day out and a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and wonderful scenery whilst coming together to help people affected by sight loss. Over 54,000 people in Lancashire and Sefton are blind or partially sighted and by walking the Morecambe Bay sands you can make a positive difference to their lives. I hope you join Galloway’s and enjoy all this event has to offer.”

To mark the occasion of the King’s Coronation, Galloway’s is offering a special promotion. Participants can purchase two tickets for just £50 - making the Morecambe Bay Walk an even more attractive offer to enjoy with your family or friends.