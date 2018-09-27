Strictly stars set to boogie

They’re like a Strictly-themed boyband - and three of the show’s most popular contestants.

Two winners - McFly drummer Harry Judd and Olympic silver medal-winning gymnast Louis Smith - as well as fan favourite Aston Merrygold, have teamed up to head back to the 60s to sing and dance their way though the decade in Rip It Up.

At the Opera House tonight, the trio will twist, swing and jive to a soundtrack of the era’s defining and most everlasting hits; from Mersey Beat, Motown and Mod to West Coast and Woodstock.

The 2012 series winner Louis, who toured with The Wanted’s Jay McGuinness and ex-Strictly professional Natalie Lowe in the first Rip It Up show, said: “Performing in Rip It Up last year was one of the hardest and most challenging experiences I have ever attempted, including competing at the Olympics.

“The fact that I jumped at the chance to be part of this brand new 60s version of it also shows how much I enjoyed the whole thing.

“I’m excited to be performing alongside Aston, especially as we grew up together, and equally with Harry.

“I love all the Motown and swing music, so it blends into last year’s 1950s theme.

There’s a lot I like from Elvis Presley, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations… all of that music is right up my street, so I’m really looking forward to rocking it out.”