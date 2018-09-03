Strictly stars miss out ‘home of ballroom’ in new tour plans

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have announced their third headline show - but they won’t be heading to the ‘home of ballroom’.

The new tour, Remembering The Movies follows on from two years of touring with the Remembering Fred show, which premiered at the Opera House in 2017.

Instead, they’ll be skipping into Preston’s Charter Theatre on Friday, March 22.

This time out they will be staging ‘a remarkable, unique and star-studded rollercoaster ride through some of the most successful, memorable and Oscar-winning films of all time.’

A spokesman said: “From the Golden Age of Hollywood through to the modern mega musical, audiences will enjoy tributes to Audrey Hepburn, Saturday Night Fever, Gene Kelly, The Greatest Showman, Marilyn Monroe, La La Land, James Bond, Cabaret and many more.

“Strap yourself in, hold on tight and allow yourself to fall in love all over again with the classic movie songs and dance routines.”