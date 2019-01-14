Strictly stars announce Here Come The Boys tour

Have your say

Strictly dancers Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez have announced a UK tour called Here Come The Boys.

The 38-date tour will take place throughout June and July 2019.

The show will be in a club setting, with a DJ spinning dancefloor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures while Skorjanec, Pernice and Marquez go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, ballroom, commercial and contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest each night.

"While we might all be the best of friends, the show's competitive element means that there will be no love lost when we battle it out on the dance floor to win the audience vote - serious bragging rights are at stake!" said Skorjanec.

Pernice joked that Skorjanec and Marquez would be hoping to beat him "as they both secretly know I'm the best dancer".

"I can't wait to be crowned champion every single night!" he said.

Marquez said touring with two of his best friends was "the icing on the cake".

The show was co-choreographed by Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara, who is married to Skorjanec.

It will also feature live vocals from British singer and songwriter Elisabeth Troy.

Here Come The Boys starts at the Sands Theatre in Carlisle on June 15.

Other stops include Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leicester, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, London and Brighton, before the show wraps up in Southend on July 28.