Strictly’s best boys set triple threat date

Three of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular contestants - including two past champions - are preparing to tear up the dance floor with a new stage show heading to Blackpool.

Rip It Up made its resort debut in the autumn with a tribute to the moves and music of the 1950s.

And it makes a return in September, with Strictly champions McFly and McBusted drummer Harry Judd and Olympic gymnast Louis Smith joined by ex-JLS singer Aston Merrygold to create the ‘ultimate boyband of dance’ as they step out to the sounds of the 60s.

The show promises ‘twist, swing, jive, ballroom, Latin commercial, American smooth and Fosse breakdance’ to a soundtrack of the era’s ‘defining and most everlasting hits; from Mersey Beat, Motown and Mod to West Coast and Woodstock.’

2012 series winner Louis, who toured with The Wanted’s Jay McGuinness and ex-Strictly professional Natalie Lowe in the original Rip It Up, said: “Performing in Rip It Up last year was one of the hardest and most challenging experiences I have ever attempted, including competing at the Olympics.

“The fact that I jumped at the chance to be part of this brand new 60s version of it also shows how much I enjoyed the whole thing.

“I’m excited to be performing alongside Aston, especially as we grew up together, and equally with Harry.

“See you in the stalls.”

Rip It Up will feature a live band and full supporting cast of singers and dancers, with hits from the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, Simon and Garfunkel, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye and The Supremes.

The show will also take a look back at the events which shaped the decade - and the 20th Century; from Neil Armstrong landing on the moon, the deaths of JFK, Marilyn Monroe and Martin Luther King, the building of the Berlin Wall, the introduction of the contraceptive pill, the rise of Beatlemania and England winning the World Cup.

* Rip It Up, Blackpool Opera House, Thursday, September 27. Call 0844 856 1111 to book.