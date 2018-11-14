STRICTLY IN BLACKPOOL: Take That confirm Blackpool Tower performance

Back for good - or at least a starring moment - pop stars Take That have been confirmed as performing on Sunday night’s results show.

The three-piece band, featuring Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, will return to the resort for filming over the weekend, to perform new single Out Of Our Heads, ahead of the release of new greatest hits album Odyssey.

Tweeting about their appearance, the band wrote: “Public announcement. #OOOH guess who’s going to perform @BBCStrictly this coming Sunday? Tune in on @BBCOne at 7.20PM #TakeThatStrictly #Strictly.”

Take That last took to the Tower Ballroom dancefloor back in 2015 for Strictly’s Blackpool bonanza.

That time, they staged a big party moment, dancing in from the Prom through the Tower’s corridors before bursting into the ballroom, to sing hit Hey Boy.

