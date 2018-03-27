Stricken lorry left hanging over road edge at 45 degrees

A lorry was left hanging precariously over a grass ditch rural road – and had to be winched to safety.

Firefighters from Garstang and Preesall stations were called to help the stricken vehicle at 7.23pm on Monday, with motorists urged to avoid Garstang Road in Pilling by police.

A spokesman said: “There was no-one injured but the lorry was at a 45 degree angle.

“The firefighters prevented further damage by attaching a cable from a winch to the lorry. Then they waited until a vehicle recovery truck with heavy lifting equipment turned up.”

A picture taken at the scene showed the lorry inches away from toppling over.

A spokesman for Garstang and Over Wyre Police said the road was kept open after the wagon 'slipped' off the road, with everyone passing taking care, until it was time to recover it.