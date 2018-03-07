Street dancers keeping it fresh with new show

Street dancers from Blackpool are setting out on a regional tour showcasing their work in a fresh new production.

Skool Of Street is set to take its latest fusion of dance, spoken word and physical theatre to Manchester and Liverpool, as well as homecoming shows at Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion and Blackpool’s Grand Theatre.

‘Arti’ is a twist on the Oliver story - telling of an “ill-fated orphan boy who is growing up surrounded by bad influences and poverty” but in pursuit of a better quality of life.

With an Arts Council England grant of almost £32,000 the South Shore-based dance and performance studio will take the show to The Dancehouse in Manchester and the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, with a 35-strong cast of talented performers aged from just eight to 25.

Skool Of Street founder and artistic director Samantha Bell said: “This tour will show we have creative vision in Blackpool, that there’s a lot of talented people and young people especially, and artists creating amazing work in the town.”

The show will feature professional top hip-hop dancer Natasha Gooden, as well as seeing former Skool Of Street dancers, who are now professionals in their own right, on stage alongside the children.

“A lot of really professional people are now part of the Skool Of Street firm, and it’s a great thing for the dancers to look up to them and share the stage with them,” Sam added. “We had interest in this show from across the North West - and even London - but we wanted to cast it as locally as possible, and all by Natasha they are from Blackpool.”

* Arti, Lowther Pavilion, Wednesday, May 23 and Grand Theatre, Sunday, May 27. Visit www.skoolofstreet.com for tickets.