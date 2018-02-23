Stranded sheep rescued from canal

A sheep had to be rescued after it wandered into Lancaster canal, say fire fighters.

Fire crews were called out on Monday afternoon by members of the public who spotted the stranded sheep near to Ashton Road.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The sheep couldn't get out even though there was a ramp not too far from where it was standing.

"We carried it out of the canal. It wouldn't stand up at first so we had to carry it all the way to its field.

"Thankfully, then it seemed to recover and went off.

"We're not really sure how it got there, with sheep you can never really tell."

Crews spent around 10 minutes at the scene.