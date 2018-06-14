STORM HECTOR: Strong winds cause disruption across Lancashire

Strong winds have caused travel disruption across Lancashire after Storm Hector battered the county.

Drivers and train users were forced to battle their way to work on Thursday morning as gusts of up to 50mph felled trees blocking roads and railway lines

In Lostock Hall a driver miraculously escaped injury after a tree fell onto a truck onLostock Lane

Read more stories: Woman jumps from first floor flat to escape 'severe' fire in Preston

In Lostock Hall a driver miraculously escaped injury after a tree fell onto a truck on Lostock Lane near to the Sainsbury's roundabout just before 8am.

The driver was said to be "shaken" up by the incident but not hurt.

Residents on Warner Road near New Hall Lane woke to find the road blocked by bricks after the gable end of a nearby house collapsed.

Lostock Lane near to the Sainsbury's roundabout was blocked after a tree fell

Police were contacted by concerned residents at around 7.45am on Thursday and a road block was put in place.

A police spokesman said: "We have put a road block on because there are bricks that have fallen into the middle of the road."

Building inspectors for Preston City Council have been conducting inspections at the scene.

A Preston City Council spokesperson said: "The situation is in hand – we have been on-site since first thing this morning, working with the police and the building owners.

Residents in Warner Road woke to find the wall of a house had partially collapsed

"The area is currently surrounded by fencing and scaffolding will be installed as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Train users faced disruption after services were suspended north of Preston when two trees fell on the line.

Travellers were warned not to travel on the line as disruption was expected to last until at least midday.

A yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is in place in Lancashire until 3pm on Thursday.

Virgin Trains suspended their services north of Preston

Residents were warned to expect delays and disruption.